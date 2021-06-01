UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Committed To Bring IT Based Reforms In Agriculture Sector: Kanwal Shauzab

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 04:36 PM

Govt committed to bring IT based reforms in agriculture sector: Kanwal Shauzab

Parliamentary Secretary for Planning, Development and Reforms Kanwal Shauzab Tuesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was working on a project to bring information technology (IT) based reforms in the agriculture sector

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Planning, Development and Reforms Kanwal Shauzab Tuesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was working on a project to bring information technology (IT) based reforms in the agriculture sector.

Talking to ptv news, she said it would help farmers adopt modern techniques to enhance their products and exports.

Shauzab said the government was committed to empower the farmers through all possible means so that they could have their due share in the market.

She said after launching this new system, the role of middleman would be vanished permanently and farmers would have direct access to the market.

She said the government's prudent policies would bring huge inflow of investment through massive economic activities and employment opportunities in the country.

The parliamentary secretary lamented that over five million people were unemployed in textile sector during the previous government.

The PTI government had installed 32 new power looms which were working now, she said adding Roshan Digital account proved as a sigh of relief for overseas Pakistanis.

Replying to a question, she said the PTI government due to its successful policies put the country's economy in right direction as the growth rate was showing an upward trajectory with every passing day.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Technology Exports Agriculture Market Textile All Government Share Million PTV Employment

Recent Stories

FIA summons journalist Asad Toor over charges of a ..

8 minutes ago

KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

5 minutes ago

Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Tuesday

6 minutes ago

Tennis: French Open results

6 minutes ago

New Zealand's Taylor aims to make most of insight ..

6 minutes ago

UN Mission in Mali Comes Under Attack, No Casualti ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.