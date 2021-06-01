Govt committed to bring IT based reforms in agriculture sector: Kanwal Shauzab

Parliamentary Secretary for Planning, Development and Reforms Kanwal Shauzab Tuesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was working on a project to bring information technology (IT) based reforms in the agriculture sector

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Planning, Development and Reforms Kanwal Shauzab Tuesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was working on a project to bring information technology (IT) based reforms in the agriculture sector.

Talking to ptv news, she said it would help farmers adopt modern techniques to enhance their products and exports.

Shauzab said the government was committed to empower the farmers through all possible means so that they could have their due share in the market.

She said after launching this new system, the role of middleman would be vanished permanently and farmers would have direct access to the market.

She said the government's prudent policies would bring huge inflow of investment through massive economic activities and employment opportunities in the country.

The parliamentary secretary lamented that over five million people were unemployed in textile sector during the previous government.

The PTI government had installed 32 new power looms which were working now, she said adding Roshan Digital account proved as a sigh of relief for overseas Pakistanis.

Replying to a question, she said the PTI government due to its successful policies put the country's economy in right direction as the growth rate was showing an upward trajectory with every passing day.