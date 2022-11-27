Govt committed to bring reforms in Jails: IG Prison

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Prisons Balochistan, Malik Shujauddin Kasi Sunday said that the provincial government was committed to bring tangible reforms in the prisons of the province.

Talking to APP here, he said "Steps are afoot to impart vocational trainings to the inmates so that they can become skilled citizens after being released from prisons and earn livelihood for themselves.

" "Two telemedicine clinics have been opened in Quetta's Central Jail with the support of the World Health Organization, each at male and female wards," he noted.

IG Prison said that more telemedicine clinics will be established in other jails of the province as well.

The IG Jail further said that inmates in the jails of the province could now be pardoned by giving linguistic tests in Balochi and Brivi languages.