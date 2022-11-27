UrduPoint.com

Govt Committed To Bring Reforms In Jails: IG Prison

Umer Jamshaid Published November 27, 2022 | 10:20 PM

Govt committed to bring reforms in Jails: IG Prison

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Prisons Balochistan, Malik Shujauddin Kasi Sunday said that the provincial government was committed to bring tangible reforms in the prisons of the province.

Talking to APP here, he said "Steps are afoot to impart vocational trainings to the inmates so that they can become skilled citizens after being released from prisons and earn livelihood for themselves.

" "Two telemedicine clinics have been opened in Quetta's Central Jail with the support of the World Health Organization, each at male and female wards," he noted.

IG Prison said that more telemedicine clinics will be established in other jails of the province as well.

The IG Jail further said that inmates in the jails of the province could now be pardoned by giving linguistic tests in Balochi and Brivi languages.

Related Topics

Balochistan World Quetta Jail Male Sunday From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 November 2022

13 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th November 2022

13 hours ago
 Mbappe double as France reach World Cup last 16, L ..

Mbappe double as France reach World Cup last 16, Lewandowski off the mark

22 hours ago
 PTI's plan to exert pressure "miserably failed": R ..

PTI's plan to exert pressure "miserably failed": Rana Sana Ullah

22 hours ago
 Demand of fish increases as winter approaches

Demand of fish increases as winter approaches

22 hours ago
 Around 600 People Take Part in Protest Against Cze ..

Around 600 People Take Part in Protest Against Czech Gov't Policies in Prague - ..

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.