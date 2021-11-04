UrduPoint.com

Govt Committed To Bringing Back Looted Money: Sadaqat Abbasi

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 11:34 AM

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member National Assembly (MNA) Sadaqat Ali Abbasi Thursday said the government was striving hard to bring back looted money from abroad that would help to mitigate inflation in the country

Prime Minister Imran Khan announced the Rs.

120 billion subsidy package, one of the biggest welfare programs in the history of the country which would directly impact poor people's life, he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said, under the announced program the people would be able to get house building and farmers interest-free loans for agriculture.

He said the textile industry boost up in the tenure of the present government and record exports were witnessed which was a good omen for the economy.

He said the income of the farmers and agricultural products were increasing bypassing every single day.

