UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Committed To Brings Changes In Lives Of People

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 03:50 PM

Govt committed to brings changes in lives of people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :Member National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek i Insaf (PTI) from Southern Punjab, Abdul Majeed Khan Niazi on Sunday said the incumbent government was committed to bring vital changes in the lives of people especially backwards area inhabitants of the the country.

Talking to APP, he said the past governments had ignored backward areas of the country especially South Punjab where people were facing a lot of problems due negligence of the then political leaders.  "Prime Minister Imran Khan's agenda is very clear to allocate the development projects to those backwards areas which were not given their due share as comparing to other cities of the country," he said.

He added that the elements creating problems for the PTI government - indeed were not interested in the progress and prosperity of the country. Replying to a question, member national assembly PTI Abdul Majeed Niazi said his party government would complete its tenure besides implementing the welfare agenda of ensuring prosperous and thriving Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Punjab Progress Sunday From Government Share

Recent Stories

UAE expresses support for Saudi Arabia&#039;s deci ..

1 hour ago

UAE ranks 1st in global indicators for quality of ..

2 hours ago

Charity art auction raises AED36.6 million for â€˜ ..

4 hours ago

Local Press: UAE&#039;s &#039;AIM for Climate&#039 ..

5 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 hours ago

Ministry of Economy working on new legislation to ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.