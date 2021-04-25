Govt committed to brings changes in lives of people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :Member National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek i Insaf (PTI) from Southern Punjab, Abdul Majeed Khan Niazi on Sunday said the incumbent government was committed to bring vital changes in the lives of people especially backwards area inhabitants of the the country.

Talking to APP, he said the past governments had ignored backward areas of the country especially South Punjab where people were facing a lot of problems due negligence of the then political leaders. "Prime Minister Imran Khan's agenda is very clear to allocate the development projects to those backwards areas which were not given their due share as comparing to other cities of the country," he said.

He added that the elements creating problems for the PTI government - indeed were not interested in the progress and prosperity of the country. Replying to a question, member national assembly PTI Abdul Majeed Niazi said his party government would complete its tenure besides implementing the welfare agenda of ensuring prosperous and thriving Pakistan.