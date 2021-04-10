(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pakistan Tehreek -i -Insaf, Member National Assembly from Southern Punjab Abdul Majeed Khan Niazi Saturday said that the incumbent government was committed to bring vital changes in the lives of people of remote areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek -i -Insaf, Member National Assembly from Southern Punjab Abdul Majeed Khan Niazi Saturday said that the incumbent government was committed to bring vital changes in the lives of people of remote areas. Talking to APP, he said that the past governments had ignored backwards areas especially South Punjab .

"Prime Minister Imran Khan's agenda is very clear to allocate the development funds to those areas which were not given their due share as comparing to other cities of the country,"he said.

The MNA said that the elements creating problems for the PTI government - were not interested in the progress and prosperity of the country.

Replying to a question, Abdul Majeed Niazi said his party's government would complete its tenure besides implementing the welfare agenda of ensuring prosperous and thriving Pakistan.