UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Committed To Change Fate Of Country: Makhdoom Zain Qureshi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 21st July 2019 | 08:00 PM

Govt committed to change fate of country: Makhdoom Zain Qureshi

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2019 ) ::Federal Parliamentary Secretary on Finance Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi said that Prime Minister Imran was committed to change the fate of country.

The past of PM Imran Khan was evident that he achieved all objective by dint of commitment. The journey of progress have begin. He expressed these views at a ceremony on completion of road scheme at Surij Kund road.

Zain Qureshi stated that the government would honour pledges made with the public during election campaign.

He said that matchless development work was being done in South Punjab.

In past, the region was deliberately kept backward he said and added that the funds of the local region were used in other areas. The government was working on health, education, road infrastructure and Sui gas schemes across the region. All resources were being utilized for the uplift of the region Qureshi said and criticized the past rulers over plundering money.

He also visited different areas of constituency of NA-157. On this occasion, provincial minister for energy Dr Akhtar Malik, MPAs Wasif Raan, Malik Saleem Labar, Malik Tariq Abdullah and others were also present.

Related Topics

Election Imran Khan Prime Minister Education Punjab Road Progress Money Gas All Government Din Textile Mills Limited NA-157

Recent Stories

EXCLUSIVE: ‘UAE to become a shining pearl along ..

31 minutes ago

Chinese culture an integral part of global culture ..

46 minutes ago

Net purchases of foreign investors reach AED1 bill ..

46 minutes ago

AED100 million in contracts for network extension ..

1 hour ago

Senegalese President lauds ties with UAE

1 hour ago

National Archives hosts University of Pennsylvania ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.