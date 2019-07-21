Govt committed to change fate of country: Makhdoom Zain Qureshi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2019 ) ::Federal Parliamentary Secretary on Finance Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi said that Prime Minister Imran was committed to change the fate of country.

The past of PM Imran Khan was evident that he achieved all objective by dint of commitment. The journey of progress have begin. He expressed these views at a ceremony on completion of road scheme at Surij Kund road.

Zain Qureshi stated that the government would honour pledges made with the public during election campaign.

He said that matchless development work was being done in South Punjab.

In past, the region was deliberately kept backward he said and added that the funds of the local region were used in other areas. The government was working on health, education, road infrastructure and Sui gas schemes across the region. All resources were being utilized for the uplift of the region Qureshi said and criticized the past rulers over plundering money.

He also visited different areas of constituency of NA-157. On this occasion, provincial minister for energy Dr Akhtar Malik, MPAs Wasif Raan, Malik Saleem Labar, Malik Tariq Abdullah and others were also present.