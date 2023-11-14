Open Menu

Govt Committed To Combat Terrorism: ACS Saqib Zafar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 14, 2023 | 05:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) Additional Chief Secretary Capt. Saqib Zafar on Tuesday while chairing a meeting at south Punjab Secretariat emphasized the government's resolute commitment to combating terrorism.

The meeting, aimed at ensuring the maintenance of law and order in the region, was attended by key officials including Additional IG Police South Punjab Maqsood Ul Hasan, Commissioner Engineer Aamir Khattak, and other prominent figures.

The ACS commended the vigilance of all security agencies, stressing the importance of regular intelligence committee meetings at the divisional and district levels.

These meetings, he noted, play a crucial role in fostering collaboration between administration and security forces, contributing significantly to the preservation of law and order.

Additional IG Police Maqsood Ul Hasan echoed the sentiment, assuring, the police force possesses the capabilities to thwart terrorist elements effectively.

He lauded the exemplary performance of security agencies in information tracking and tracing.

In directives issued to police officers, he emphasized providing full security to foreign engineers and tourists, along with reinforcing the security of vital installations and offices.

Furthermore, Maqsood Ul Hasan outlined measures to intensify security efforts, including closely monitoring inter-provincial and inter-district check posts and increasing mobile security squads in urban areas.

These steps aimed to fortify the overall security infrastructure and ensure the safety of both local and foreign individuals, he maintained.

Overall, the strategic meeting, attended by key stakeholders, underscores the collaborative efforts of the government and security agencies in South Punjab to maintain a robust and vigilant stance against potential security threats.

APP/atf

