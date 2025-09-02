Govt committed to compensating flood victims: Wattoo

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Water Resources Muhammad Mueen Wattoo on Tuesday said surveys were underway to assess flood-related losses, including damage to crops, livestock, and houses, with compensation to be provided to all affected families.

Speaking in the National Assembly, he said estimates were being finalized to ensure timely financial assistance. “The government is committed to providing compensation to all affected families,” he assured.

Wattoo said Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif was not only focused on immediate relief but also on long-term measures to mitigate the impact of future floods.

For this purpose, directives were issued for the early completion of under-construction dams, planning of new reservoirs, and development of water storage projects.

The House was informed that relevant authorities — including the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Federal Flood Commission, provincial irrigation departments, and other institutions — had been tasked with strengthening early warning and monitoring systems to reduce future risks.

He added that the Prime Minister was personally monitoring the situation across Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Sindh, and Balochistan. “He is in constant touch with the authorities, receiving updates and issuing directives for immediate relief measures,” he said.

He stressed that proper planning was essential to avoid recurring damages, noting that all concerned departments had been assigned responsibilities and a comprehensive plan would be formulated with input from parliamentarians.

“The government is fully aware of the situation, the damage assessment is underway, and compensation to victims will be ensured,” he added.