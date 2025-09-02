Govt Committed To Compensating Flood Victims: Wattoo
Muhammad Irfan Published September 02, 2025 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Water Resources Muhammad Mueen Wattoo on Tuesday said surveys were underway to assess flood-related losses, including damage to crops, livestock, and houses, with compensation to be provided to all affected families.
Speaking in the National Assembly, he said estimates were being finalized to ensure timely financial assistance. “The government is committed to providing compensation to all affected families,” he assured.
Wattoo said Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif was not only focused on immediate relief but also on long-term measures to mitigate the impact of future floods.
For this purpose, directives were issued for the early completion of under-construction dams, planning of new reservoirs, and development of water storage projects.
The House was informed that relevant authorities — including the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Federal Flood Commission, provincial irrigation departments, and other institutions — had been tasked with strengthening early warning and monitoring systems to reduce future risks.
He added that the Prime Minister was personally monitoring the situation across Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Sindh, and Balochistan. “He is in constant touch with the authorities, receiving updates and issuing directives for immediate relief measures,” he said.
He stressed that proper planning was essential to avoid recurring damages, noting that all concerned departments had been assigned responsibilities and a comprehensive plan would be formulated with input from parliamentarians.
“The government is fully aware of the situation, the damage assessment is underway, and compensation to victims will be ensured,” he added.
Recent Stories
Actress Komal Aziz reveals why she left Pakistan showbiz industry
Asif Ali announces retirement from Int'l cricket
TikToker Samia Hijab Harassment Case: Islamabad police arrest suspect for murder ..
Vivo Launches Y400 in Pakistan with Khushhal Khan as Brand Ambassador
Speculations rise over Saira Yousuf, Adeel Hussain’s rumored relationship
Indian woman finds missing husband after seven years through Instagram reel
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2025
UN chief pledges to help people hit by deadly earthquake in Afghanistan
UET, PCF sign MoU to collaborate on climate change, gender equality
Rawal Dam spillways to open Tuesday morning as reservoir hits critical level
Parliamentary delegation visits NEOC to review monsoon response
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt committed to compensating flood victims: Wattoo4 minutes ago
-
Five held, rifle recovered during operation in DI Khan4 minutes ago
-
ICT Police seize illegal weapon, arrest suspect in Bhara Kahu4 minutes ago
-
Encouraging results on first day of polio drive4 minutes ago
-
Revolutionary steps taken in education, IT fields: Ayaz4 minutes ago
-
RPO visits Safe City Project14 minutes ago
-
Seven suspects held with arms14 minutes ago
-
AC Daska visits flood-hit areas24 minutes ago
-
ACE Lodhran arrest irrigation official in raid on bribery charges24 minutes ago
-
AIOU organizes grand Na‘atia Mushaira to express love for the Holy Prophet24 minutes ago
-
ANF foils drug smuggling bid in books24 minutes ago
-
Sindh issues updated water flow data at barrages24 minutes ago