Open Menu

Govt Committed To Compensating Flood Victims: Wattoo

Muhammad Irfan Published September 02, 2025 | 04:50 PM

Govt committed to compensating flood victims: Wattoo

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Water Resources Muhammad Mueen Wattoo on Tuesday said surveys were underway to assess flood-related losses, including damage to crops, livestock, and houses, with compensation to be provided to all affected families.

Speaking in the National Assembly, he said estimates were being finalized to ensure timely financial assistance. “The government is committed to providing compensation to all affected families,” he assured.

Wattoo said Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif was not only focused on immediate relief but also on long-term measures to mitigate the impact of future floods.

For this purpose, directives were issued for the early completion of under-construction dams, planning of new reservoirs, and development of water storage projects.

The House was informed that relevant authorities — including the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Federal Flood Commission, provincial irrigation departments, and other institutions — had been tasked with strengthening early warning and monitoring systems to reduce future risks.

He added that the Prime Minister was personally monitoring the situation across Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Sindh, and Balochistan. “He is in constant touch with the authorities, receiving updates and issuing directives for immediate relief measures,” he said.

He stressed that proper planning was essential to avoid recurring damages, noting that all concerned departments had been assigned responsibilities and a comprehensive plan would be formulated with input from parliamentarians.

“The government is fully aware of the situation, the damage assessment is underway, and compensation to victims will be ensured,” he added.

Recent Stories

Actress Komal Aziz reveals why she left Pakistan s ..

Actress Komal Aziz reveals why she left Pakistan showbiz industry

7 minutes ago
 Asif Ali announces retirement from Int'l cricket

Asif Ali announces retirement from Int'l cricket

14 minutes ago
 TikToker Samia Hijab Harassment Case: Islamabad po ..

TikToker Samia Hijab Harassment Case: Islamabad police arrest suspect for murder ..

28 minutes ago
 vivo Launches Y400 in Pakistan with Khushhal Khan ..

Vivo Launches Y400 in Pakistan with Khushhal Khan as Brand Ambassador

1 hour ago
 Speculations rise over Saira Yousuf, Adeel Hussai ..

Speculations rise over Saira Yousuf, Adeel Hussain’s rumored relationship

4 hours ago
 Indian woman finds missing husband after seven yea ..

Indian woman finds missing husband after seven years through Instagram reel

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 September 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2025

8 hours ago
 UN chief pledges to help people hit by deadly eart ..

UN chief pledges to help people hit by deadly earthquake in Afghanistan

17 hours ago
 UET, PCF sign MoU to collaborate on climate change ..

UET, PCF sign MoU to collaborate on climate change, gender equality

17 hours ago
 Rawal Dam spillways to open Tuesday morning as res ..

Rawal Dam spillways to open Tuesday morning as reservoir hits critical level

17 hours ago
 Parliamentary delegation visits NEOC to review mon ..

Parliamentary delegation visits NEOC to review monsoon response

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan