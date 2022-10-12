Govt committed to complete IMF program: Ishaq Dar

Minister for Finance Senator Ishaq Dar on Tuesday said incumbent government was committed to complete the programs of International Monetary Fund (IMF) as per its commitments

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :Minister for Finance Senator Ishaq Dar on Tuesday said incumbent government was committed to complete the programs of International Monetary Fund (IMF) as per its commitments.

Talking to a private television channel, he said "We will not approach 'Paris Club' for rescheduling of loan payments".

So far, he said we have cleared US 50,000 Dollar payment. He pledged that all tasks given by coalition partners would be accomplished with full commitment.

In reply to a question about investment, he said it links with economic stability.

The minister said that last regime of PTI had damaged economic and business sector.

He said the government made tough decisions to revive economic and other sectors after coming into power. Imran's regime had created troubles and halted important visit of Chinese President who was taking keen interest in the progress of Pakistan, he added.

Ishaq Dar said the country had to face delay in completing power projects due to weak policies of PTI's regime.