Govt committed to complete Karachi Circular Railway: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, Nov 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday said that Pakistan Muslim League-N is committed to complete the Karachi Circular Railway project.

The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), would also be initiated with full resources, he said while talking to a private television channel.

China, he said will also support Pakistan in the installation of a new track on Karachi-Peshawar for reducing traveling time and comfortable service.

He said we are planning to start solar and wind energy projects in near future.

Commenting on long march of Imran's party, he said the whole nation knows the tactics of Imran Khan. Pressure tactics through a long march would not be helpful for early elections, he said adding Imran Khan was trying to halt relief and rehabilitation works carried out by the coalition government after heavy floods in Pakistan.

Ahsan Iqbal said PTI had lost popularity due to remarks used against the national institutions. He said the incumbent government will complete its constitutional tenure and next elections would be held in 2023.