Govt committed to consensus building: Rana Ihsaan Afzal

Islamabad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) Coordinator to Prime Minister on Commerce and Industries Rana Ihsan Afzal Khan on Sunday reaffirmed the government’s commitment to national consensus building, stating that all efforts have been made to engage political stakeholders.

Talking to a private news channel, he highlighted that from the formation of a negotiation committee in January to inviting the opposition to the National Security Committee meeting, the government has kept its doors open for dialogue.

He emphasized that the government remains focused on governance and economic stability, despite political challenges.

The Prime Minister, he said, had directed cabinet members to continue efforts for political reconciliation, but regretted that some opposition groups refused to participate in discussions aimed at addressing national issues.

Rana Ihsaan Afzal also noted that while the government is working on critical reforms, certain political elements remain fixated on individual cases rather than broader national interests.

He stressed that the administration remains committed to economic recovery, institutional reforms, and ensuring stability for sustainable progress.