UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Committed To Conserve National Heritage, Culture For Future Generations: Shafqat Mahmood

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 30th January 2021 | 03:37 PM

Govt committed to conserve national heritage, culture for future generations: Shafqat Mahmood

Federal Minister for Education & Professional Trainings and National Heritage & Culture Shafqat Mahmood has said the federal government was committed to conserve rich national heritage and culture for future generations

Khairpur, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Education & Professional Trainings and National Heritage & Culture Shafqat Mahmood has said the federal government was committed to conserve rich national heritage and culture for future generations.

He expressed these views during his paid visit to Faiz Mahal Khairpur Saturday where he also attended reception hosted by Dr Ghulam Ali Mallah Secretary Inter board Committee for Chairmen (IBCC)in his honor.

Addressing to the participants of the reception, Shafqat Mahmood narrated that Pakistan's heritage was a real asset for the nation. It was imperative to protect our heritage and civilization for future generation, he added.

He commented on the contribution of Talpur dynasty of Khairpur over protecting of national heritage.

Shafqat Mahmood extended special thanks to Dr Mallah for hosting reception in his honor at the historical heritage of Sindh.

He remarked that Dr Mallah was rendering his services significantly and proactively as IBCC head in the ministry. Earlier, Dr Mallah presented his welcome address and warmly welcomed the guests who came from Islamabad and Khairpur.

He said Shafqat Mahmood was an eminent scholar and committed professional who rendering his excellent services for the cause of promotion of education, national heritage and culture.

At the end, cultural gifts were presented to the honourable guests.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Education Visit Khairpur Ghulam Ali From Government

Recent Stories

Sindh fined for maintaining slow over-rate

2 minutes ago

ACE retrieves 56 kanal state land

3 minutes ago

Roads leading to Murree open for tourists: Officia ..

3 minutes ago

Spike in chilly weather increases sale of winter d ..

3 minutes ago

Qureshi, US Secretary discuss Daniel Pearl case in ..

17 minutes ago

PAL to hold Literary seminar on poet Intezar Hussa ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.