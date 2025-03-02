Govt Committed To Controlling Inflation: DC
Umer Jamshaid Published March 02, 2025 | 03:00 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Dr Lubna Nazir reaffirmed the Punjab government’s
commitment to control inflation and curb hoarding during the holy month of
Ramadan.
She stated that special price control magistrates were conducting raids
on profiteers and hoarders across the district.
Chairing a performance review meeting regarding price control measures,
Dr Lubna Nazir emphasized that rates of essential commodities had been
fixed well before Ramadan to ensure price stability.
The meeting was informed that during February 2025, price control magistrates
imposed a record fine over Rs 700,000 on 280 violators involved in overpricing,
hoarding, and illegal profiteering.
Additionally, 2,876 individuals were arrested and two FIRs were registered
for violating the price control act.
The magistrates conducted over 146,000 inspections across various markets
in the district, exposing 43,000 irregularities.
Dr Lubna Nazir lauded the decisive actions taken during last month and directed
the officials to maintain strict vigilance throughout Ramadan to prevent any
exploitation of consumers.
