Open Menu

Govt Committed To Controlling Inflation: DC

Umer Jamshaid Published March 02, 2025 | 03:00 PM

Govt committed to controlling inflation: DC

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Dr Lubna Nazir reaffirmed the Punjab government’s

commitment to control inflation and curb hoarding during the holy month of

Ramadan.

She stated that special price control magistrates were conducting raids

on profiteers and hoarders across the district.

Chairing a performance review meeting regarding price control measures,

Dr Lubna Nazir emphasized that rates of essential commodities had been

fixed well before Ramadan to ensure price stability.

The meeting was informed that during February 2025, price control magistrates

imposed a record fine over Rs 700,000 on 280 violators involved in overpricing,

hoarding, and illegal profiteering.

Additionally, 2,876 individuals were arrested and two FIRs were registered

for violating the price control act.

The magistrates conducted over 146,000 inspections across various markets

in the district, exposing 43,000 irregularities.

Dr Lubna Nazir lauded the decisive actions taken during last month and directed

the officials to maintain strict vigilance throughout Ramadan to prevent any

exploitation of consumers.

Recent Stories

Friends of Cancer Patients launches annual Zakat c ..

Friends of Cancer Patients launches annual Zakat campaign

2 minutes ago
 'Imperial Emperor' wins G2 Al Maktoum Classic

'Imperial Emperor' wins G2 Al Maktoum Classic

47 minutes ago
 Russia’s Progress MS-30 cargo spacecraft docks w ..

Russia’s Progress MS-30 cargo spacecraft docks with ISS

2 hours ago
 Magnitude 5.0 quake hits Mexico’s Oaxaca

Magnitude 5.0 quake hits Mexico’s Oaxaca

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 March 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 March 2025

6 hours ago
Hasher bin Maktoum crowns winners of 33rd Dubai Du ..

Hasher bin Maktoum crowns winners of 33rd Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships

14 hours ago
 Anwar Gargash, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for ..

Anwar Gargash, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs discuss bila ..

16 hours ago
 Gaza death toll rises as Israeli bulldozers demoli ..

Gaza death toll rises as Israeli bulldozers demolish homes

16 hours ago
 Supreme Court to rule on appeals of ‘Justice and ..

Supreme Court to rule on appeals of ‘Justice and Dignity’ case on March 4

16 hours ago
 King of Jordan stresses need to rebuild Gaza witho ..

King of Jordan stresses need to rebuild Gaza without displacing its residents

17 hours ago
 UAE sends ‘Zayed Humanitarian Ship 7’ to aid G ..

UAE sends ‘Zayed Humanitarian Ship 7’ to aid Gaza as part of Operation Chiva ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan