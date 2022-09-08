UrduPoint.com

Govt Committed To Creating All Possible Opportunities For Education

Faizan Hashmi Published September 08, 2022 | 01:30 PM

Govt committed to creating all possible opportunities for education

ISLAMABAD, Sep 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Federal Education and Professional Training Ms Zeb Jaffar on Thursday said that the government was committed to providing all possible opportunities to increase literacy rate across the country.

She stated this while attending a 'Literacy Walk' organized by the Basic Education Community Schools (BECS) held in connection with "International Literacy Day 2022" here in Islamabad.

Addressing the participants of walk, she said that education was basic fundamental right of all citizens including children.

"We can increase the literacy rate within one year if we make collective effort in that regard" she added.

The government, she said, was providing different platforms for ensuring education in far-flung areas through educational radio stations and tv channels. She said that they would provide free books and uniforms to children in all public sector schools.

Ms Zeb Jaffar said that the government would ensure educational opportunities are created and urged the general public to send their children to schools.

