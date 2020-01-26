UrduPoint.com
Govt Committed To Defeat Corrupt Mafia, Sheikh Rashid

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 26th January 2020 | 06:36 PM

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th January, 2020) Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad has stated that government is committed to defeat the corrupt mafia which is biggest impediment to the country's progress.Talking to media in Rawalpindi on Sunday, he said all out efforts are being made to control inflation in the country.

Talking about the CPEC projects in the country, the Minister said no power can manipulate the mega project and completion of ML-1 project is the mission of his life.Sheikh Rasheed also vowed to ensure early completion of a Women university in Rawalpindi with support of Punjab government.

