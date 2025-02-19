Govt committed to develop health sector on modern lines for facilitating people: CM Bugti

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Wednesday said that provincial government is committed to develop the health sector on modern lines so that quality medical facilities could be provided to the people in public hospitals.

He said this when the CM was given a detailed briefing by medical experts from the Balochistan and Punjab Health Departments on departmental reforms and government initiatives in the province.

On this occasion, experts from Impetus Group Islamabad also presented their suggestions regarding the promotion of medical facilities in Balochistan.

Addressing the meeting, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti said that a comprehensive strategy would be adopted in collaboration with all stakeholders to improve the health system.

The Chief Minister directed that the pace of implementation of ongoing projects to strengthen the health infrastructure in the province should be accelerated.

He said that practical relief could be provided to the people by installing modern machinery, professional training of medical staff, and improving health centers.

The CM said that the government is giving top priority to providing quality medical facilities to the people and practical steps in the public interest are indispensable in this regard.

He assured that provision of modern medical facilities would be ensured in hospitals of Balochistan so that every citizen could get better health facilities.

Sarfraz Bugti directed that an effective strategy be adopted to make health centers functional in rural areas and ensure supply of medicines and deployment of medical staff in all hospitals.

He also emphasized that digitalization should be introduced in the health system so that the availability of medical facilities and medicines could be organized under an integrated system.

The Chief Minister instructed the health department officials to prepare a complete roadmap for making Bolan Medical Complex, Civil Sandman Provincial Hospital, and Sheikh Zayed Al Nahyan Hospital exemplary medical institutions and

to submit a report in this regard soon.

The meeting was attended by Provincial Health Minister Bakht Muhammad Kakar, Secretary Health Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Panizai, Special Secretary Health Shahak Baloch, DG Health Services Dr. Amin Khan Mandokhel, Director Balochistan Health Card Program Dr. Ahmed Wali Khan, Additional Secretary Chief Minister Secretariat Muhammad Fariddun, and experts from the health consortium including Head of the Impetus Group and former Secretary Health Punjab Ali Jan.