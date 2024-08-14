Govt committed to developing Balochistan and bringing it at par with other provinces: Dar

- Home
Sumaira FH Published August 14, 2024 | 10:30 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Wednesday said the federal government is committed to developing Balochistan and bringing it at par with other provinces.
While talking to the Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti during a meeting here at CM Secretariat Quetta, the deputy prime minister said Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and the federal government are dedicated to the development of Balochistan and have a deep love for its people.
All possible cooperation will be extended for the province's development, he assured.
National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal also attended the meeting.
During the meeting, discussions were held on the ongoing development projects in Balochistan, law and order and social development initiatives.
On this occasion, the deputy prime minister expressed satisfaction with the provincial government's efforts to restore law and order and assured full cooperation from the federal government.
The deputy prime minister also assured that instructions would be issued to the relevant institutions for the timely release of funds for federal development projects in Balochistan.
Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti thanked Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar for his good wishes and firm commitment to Balochistan's development. He stated that the Balochistan government was working hard to improve the quality of life of the ordinary people. The provincial government believes that it is more important to set the right direction than just keeping time and Alhamdulillah, the governance-related matters are gradually improving, he noted.
The chief minister stressed that the Provincial Development Program was being aligned with public needs, and for the first time in the province's history, 75 percent of the approved development projects had been included in the budget. Rapid progress is also being made on the remaining 25 percent of the projects, he said.
The chief minister said that efforts were being made to establish good governance and improve the service delivery system in Balochistan, with an emphasis on promoting effective accountability at all levels.
The timely completion of the ongoing federal development projects in the province depends on the timely release of funds, and they expect the federal government to take action to ensure this, he added.
