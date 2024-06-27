Open Menu

Govt Committed To Developing SMEs: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 27, 2024 | 08:18 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said on Thursday the Punjab government was committed to developing SMEs (small and medium enterprises) and creating a conducive environment through business-friendly policies

In her message on the World Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Day, the CM emphasised that investing in small businesses is essential for economic stability and prosperity.

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif mentioned that the day marks the determination to encourage and promote innovation in small businesses and entrepreneurship. She described SMEs as the backbone of the economy.

The CM highlighted that the government was taking steps to overcome the challenges faced by MSME and provide necessary support. There is a need to focus on increasing logistical support, technology and market access for small and medium-sized businesses, she added.

The CM noted that the SMEs not only contribute to economic growth but also play a role in reducing economic inequalities.

Punjab has significant employment opportunities through SMEs, which have a substantial share in the province's GDP through diverse operations in manufacturing, services, and trade. The export potential of SMEs boosts foreign exchange reserves, she further said.

The CM stated that the Punjab government encourages SMEs in every sector, including agriculture, livestock and garments. Special measures have been taken to promote farming by providing agricultural loans. Growth opportunities will emerge through digital technologies and e-commerce platforms, the CM said. By enhancing the export capabilities of SMEs, access to international markets is being made easier. Creating a conducive environment for the promotion of the entrepreneurial culture was a priority of the Punjab government, the CM concluded.

