Govt Committed To Development, Progress Of Country: Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 06:32 PM

Govt committed to development, progress of country: Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq

Punjab Minister for Special Education Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf led government was committed to progress and development of the country and free trade policies were being pursued for the purpose

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Special education Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf led government was committed to progress and development of the country and free trade policies were being pursued for the purpose.

He expressed these views while talking to party workers at his residence.

"The previous governments pushed the country economically down.

When PTI-led government was sworn in, it had to take a number of steps for economic reforms in the country," he said.

The minister said that it was topmost priority of the government to provide municipal facilities to people. He said that to solve multiple problems, the government needed some more time.

He said that the government would fulfill all its promises made with the people in the time to come. The minister said that different international institutions had acknowledged the good policies of the PTI government.

