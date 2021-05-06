UrduPoint.com
Govt Committed To Development, Progress Of Merged Areas: Prime Minister

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 06th May 2021 | 01:04 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said the present government was committed to the development and progress of merged tribal areas (erstwhile FATA).

The provision of record Rs 48 billion development funds for the merged areas by the Federal Government in the current fiscal year despite difficult economic conditions and coronavirus demonstrated that commitment, he added.

The prime minister was presiding over a meeting here to review the progress of development projects in the merged tribal areas of Khyber Pakhtoonkhwa (KP).

Minister for Planning Asad Umar, Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri, KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Minister of State for Information Farrukh Habib, Provincial Finance Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra, Members of National Assembly (MNAs) Gul Dad Khan, Gul Zafar Khan, Sajid Khan, Muhammad Iqbal Afridi and Malik Fakhar Zaman and senior officers of the federal and provincial governments were in attendance.

The meeting was told that 117 development projects relating relating to education, health, communication, irrigations, sports, law and justice, agriculture, energy and clean drinking water had so far been approved for the merged areas .

It was also briefed in detail about the funds released by the Federal Government and spent on the development projects in merged areas.

The prime minister directed to accord priority to such projects for merged areas in the next budget, in consultation with the local leaders and public representatives, which, besides catering to the immediate needs of people, would prove beneficial for them directly in minimum duration.

He also directed for the constitution of a committee comprising representatives of the federal and provincial governments to monitor the progress of development projects and for timely realization of the set targets.

The prime minister directed the public representatives present in the meeting to involve the people regarding the process of ongoing development projects in the merged areas so that the development progress move forward with the support of masses.

About the provision of justice in the merged areas, he directed that special attention should be given to that aspect.

