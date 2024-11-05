Govt. Committed To Development, Prosperity Of Nation: Syedaal Khan
Faizan Hashmi Published November 05, 2024 | 06:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) Acting Chairman of the Senate, Syedaal Khan, Tuesday said that the current government is committed to the development and prosperity of the nation.
During the meeting, with a delegation comprising notable figures and students from Balochistan, he highlighted the vigorous efforts of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in recent decreases in commodity prices and an increase in job opportunities for the youth.
He urged all political parties to rally behind the government's legislative initiatives aimed at improving the country. "Effective legislation will not only ensure justice for the people but also pave the way for national development," he said.
He called for unity among political factions, advocating for a collaborative approach to enhance the welfare of the country.
He said that a united front is essential to facilitate progress and address the challenges facing the nation.
