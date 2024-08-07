Open Menu

Govt. Committed To Digital Pakistan Vision: Shaza Fatima

Muhammad Irfan Published August 07, 2024 | 11:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2024) Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, on Wednesday reaffirmed the government's commitment to fulfilling the vision of Digital Pakistan.

Addressing the first-ever Digital Nation Summit hosted by GSMA, she highlighted the robust measures being taken under the direction of the Prime Minister to ensure digital transformation.

"We aim to bridge the digital divide between urban and rural areas," she said. "We are digitizing the economy, governance, and society", she added.

The minister said that digital technologies are essential for putting the country on a path of progress, prosperity, and development.

She highlighted the ongoing efforts to promote digital innovation and infrastructure development.

Shaza Fatima acknowledged the significant role of the telecom industry in the country's economic development, asserting that no sector can progress without Information and Communication Technology (ICT).

She informed participants about the continuous efforts to promote ICT within the country, which have led to a record increase in IT exports in the last fiscal year.

"There are vast opportunities for youth in the IT sector," she said. The minister stressed the importance of promoting skills-based education to meet current demands.

She called for collective efforts towards digitalization, emphasizing that digital gender inclusion remains a priority.

