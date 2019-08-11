UrduPoint.com
Govt Committed To Drain Out 38 Nullahas, Remove Garbage From Karachi: Zaidi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 53 seconds ago Sun 11th August 2019 | 10:00 PM

Govt committed to drain out 38 Nullahas, remove garbage from Karachi: Zaidi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Ali Haider Zaidi on Sunday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government was fully committed to drain out 38 closed Nullah of Karachi areas besides removal of garbage from the streets.

The clean and neat Karachi campaign started by incumbent government and the task would be completed soon to facilitate the people of the area, he stated while talking to a private news channel.

There are encroachments over Nullah and we are trying to clean the way so that complete drainage system could be restored in an appropriate manner, adding that garbage from the particular sites would also be removed as soon as possible. The FWO was providing free of cost logistics, he said.

Replying to a question Ali Haider Zaidi said Pakistan Peoples Party had been responsible to manage the cleaning of all Nullah but the last government of PPP could not pay due attention and wasted a huge amount on preparing feasibility of projects.

Replying to another query about funding, he said that some institutions were supporting and sending the amount to FWO.

He said we need to have more than 10 million rupees to clear the chocking of all Nullah.

After the 18th Amendment, the provincial government could not perform its duty in Karachi, the minister said.

This was the task of Sindh government but the concerned department and high ups of PPP, could not perform the work in Karachi areas.

