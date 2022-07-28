UrduPoint.com

Govt Committed To Economic Development In Country: Governor

Muhammad Irfan Published July 28, 2022 | 12:23 AM

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that the Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) government was committed to bring about economic prosperity in the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that the Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) government was committed to bring about economic prosperity in the country.

Talking to a businessmen delegation led by Mian Saeed Derewale at the Governor's House here on Wednesday, he said dream of development cannot be fulfilled without bringing economic stability to the country, adding that the entire attention of the leadership of Muslim League (N) is focused on the improvement and development of the economy.

The delegation included industrialists Mian Kaleem Saeed, Mian Zaeem Anwar, Mian Azhar Anwar and others.

The delegation apprised the governor Punjab about the various problems faced by the industry.

He said despite all the difficulties, the government is trying to provide not only the basic needs of the people, but many steps are being taken to control inflation.

He said that entrepreneurs are playing an important role in the social and economic development of the country.

Governor Punjab said the business community has served the country and the people in every difficult time, adding that service to suffering humanity is an act of worship.

Balighur Rehman said the passion with which the business community actively participated in welfare work during coronavirus pandemic is praiseworthy.

He said Governor House will always lend support in the welfare work of business community. He assured the delegation of playing his role in solving the problems faced by the business community.

