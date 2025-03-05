Gov’t Committed To Economic Prosperity: Bilal Kayani
Faizan Hashmi Published March 05, 2025 | 10:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) Minister of State Bilal Azhar Kayani said on Wednesday that the government remains committed to ensuring economic prosperity and stability.
Talking to a private news channel, he said that in the first year, the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) government managed to pull the country out of an economic quagmire.
He said that the formation of an opposition alliance is a democratic right of political parties. However, he noted that the alliance being formed by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is unnatural.
He added that JUI-F’s demands are directed at the PTI-led Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, not the Federal government.
Kayani strongly condemned the Bannu Cantt attack, stating that the PML-N government had eliminated terrorism through Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad and Zarb-e-Azb.
He said the nation stands united with law enforcement agencies against recent terrorist attacks.
