Gov’t committed to economic prosperity: Bilal Kayani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) Minister of State Bilal Azhar Kayani said on Wednesday that the government remains committed to ensuring economic prosperity and stability.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that in the first year, the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) government managed to pull the country out of an economic quagmire.

He said that the formation of an opposition alliance is a democratic right of political parties. However, he noted that the alliance being formed by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is unnatural.

He added that JUI-F’s demands are directed at the PTI-led Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, not the Federal government.

Kayani strongly condemned the Bannu Cantt attack, stating that the PML-N government had eliminated terrorism through Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad and Zarb-e-Azb.

He said the nation stands united with law enforcement agencies against recent terrorist attacks.