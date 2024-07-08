Open Menu

Govt Committed To Economic Revival, Public Welfare: Ranjha

Govt committed to economic revival, public welfare: Ranjha

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha said on Monday that the government was making concerted efforts for the welfare and development of the country and its citizens

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha said on Monday that the government was making concerted efforts for the welfare and development of the country and its citizens.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that PML-N had previously addressed critical issues such as inflation, load shedding, and terrorism, showcasing their commitment to resolving national challenges.

The current government, he noted, was taking difficult decisions aimed at economic revival and improving the living standards of the vulnerable segments of society.

Answering a query, he said that while peaceful protest was a right of every political party, using freedom of expression to undermine institutions will not be tolerated.

He criticized those elements that, by creating instability within the country and tarnishing its image abroad.

