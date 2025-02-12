Open Menu

Govt Committed To Economic Stability: Bilal Kiyani

Faizan Hashmi Published February 12, 2025 | 11:58 PM

Govt committed to economic stability: Bilal Kiyani

Convener of the National Parliamentary Task Force on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Bilal Azhar Kiyani, on Wednesday reaffirmed the government's commitment to economic stability in the country.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) Convener of the National Parliamentary Task Force on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Bilal Azhar Kiyani, on Wednesday reaffirmed the government's commitment to economic stability in the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he stated that the ongoing International Monetary Fund (IMF) program is progressing smoothly and will soon yield positive results for the economy. 

He emphasized that the program was carefully structured to first achieve macroeconomic stability and then pave the way for sustainable growth.

He said that the key government priorities include reducing the fiscal deficit, addressing losses in state-owned enterprises, and finding a lasting solution to circular debt.

 

He accused the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of prioritizing personal interests over national stability.

“PTI’s reckless policies brought the country to the brink of bankruptcy; now that the government is making progress in stabilizing the economy, their conspiracies have begun again,” he added.

On the issue of political dialogue, Kiyani held PTI responsible for delays, stating that the opposition was never serious about negotiations. “They abandoned talks without even considering the government’s response,” he claimed.

Recent Stories

WGS: Future of Education Forum redesigns learning ..

WGS: Future of Education Forum redesigns learning models in digital age

14 minutes ago
 'Palestinian people deserve to have state that the ..

'Palestinian people deserve to have state that they’ve been promised for decad ..

15 minutes ago
 Bahrain to host Intra-Islamic Dialogue Conference ..

Bahrain to host Intra-Islamic Dialogue Conference on February 19–20

16 minutes ago
 Von Allmen claims second world gold as Swiss sweep ..

Von Allmen claims second world gold as Swiss sweep team combined

31 minutes ago
 Technical fault at 132 KV grid station causes powe ..

Technical fault at 132 KV grid station causes power suspension to key feeders

31 minutes ago
 Putin, Syria's new leader held phone call: Kremlin

Putin, Syria's new leader held phone call: Kremlin

31 minutes ago
US stocks fall as inflation unexpectedly heats up

US stocks fall as inflation unexpectedly heats up

45 minutes ago
 'We reject exclusion, quotas; formation of new gov ..

'We reject exclusion, quotas; formation of new government will be based on compe ..

1 hour ago
 Gill ton helps India sweep England in ODI series

Gill ton helps India sweep England in ODI series

38 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 'Bait Elowal' in Heart o ..

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 'Bait Elowal' in Heart of Sharjah

1 hour ago
 Ten hurt in fire at Rio de Janeiro carnival costum ..

Ten hurt in fire at Rio de Janeiro carnival costume factory

38 minutes ago
 Commissioner chairs meeting of Divisional Enforcem ..

Commissioner chairs meeting of Divisional Enforcement Committee

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan