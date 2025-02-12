Govt Committed To Economic Stability: Bilal Kiyani
Faizan Hashmi Published February 12, 2025 | 11:58 PM
Convener of the National Parliamentary Task Force on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Bilal Azhar Kiyani, on Wednesday reaffirmed the government's commitment to economic stability in the country.
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) Convener of the National Parliamentary Task Force on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Bilal Azhar Kiyani, on Wednesday reaffirmed the government's commitment to economic stability in the country.
Talking to a private news channel, he stated that the ongoing International Monetary Fund (IMF) program is progressing smoothly and will soon yield positive results for the economy.
He emphasized that the program was carefully structured to first achieve macroeconomic stability and then pave the way for sustainable growth.
He said that the key government priorities include reducing the fiscal deficit, addressing losses in state-owned enterprises, and finding a lasting solution to circular debt.
He accused the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of prioritizing personal interests over national stability.
“PTI’s reckless policies brought the country to the brink of bankruptcy; now that the government is making progress in stabilizing the economy, their conspiracies have begun again,” he added.
On the issue of political dialogue, Kiyani held PTI responsible for delays, stating that the opposition was never serious about negotiations. “They abandoned talks without even considering the government’s response,” he claimed.
Recent Stories
WGS: Future of Education Forum redesigns learning models in digital age
'Palestinian people deserve to have state that they’ve been promised for decad ..
Bahrain to host Intra-Islamic Dialogue Conference on February 19–20
Von Allmen claims second world gold as Swiss sweep team combined
Technical fault at 132 KV grid station causes power suspension to key feeders
Putin, Syria's new leader held phone call: Kremlin
US stocks fall as inflation unexpectedly heats up
'We reject exclusion, quotas; formation of new government will be based on compe ..
Gill ton helps India sweep England in ODI series
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 'Bait Elowal' in Heart of Sharjah
Ten hurt in fire at Rio de Janeiro carnival costume factory
Commissioner chairs meeting of Divisional Enforcement Committee
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTI’s submission of dossier to IMF another attempt to destabilize economy: Hanif11 minutes ago
-
Technical fault at 132 KV grid station causes power suspension to key feeders31 minutes ago
-
Commissioner chairs meeting of Divisional Enforcement Committee38 minutes ago
-
Pakistan reports 2nd polio case38 minutes ago
-
Mirpurkhas Division cracks down on road accidents, Commissioner vows to enforce traffic rules1 hour ago
-
President, PM congratulate nation on Pakistan cricket team’s victory over South Africa59 minutes ago
-
Shab-e-Baraat to be observed in Hyderabad on Thursday1 hour ago
-
Pilot phase for opening bank accounts for deserving women to launch soon: BISP Chairperson59 minutes ago
-
Online discussion on Sindhi Language teaching held in Sindhi Language Authority1 hour ago
-
Public holiday announced in district Jamshoro on 773rd annual urs of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar32 minutes ago
-
Sardar Kohyar Domki to inaugurate historic Sibi Mela 202532 minutes ago
-
Agricultural Insurance essential amid climate change: Mumtaz Ali Shah32 minutes ago