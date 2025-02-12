Govt committed to economic stability: Bilal Kiyani

Convener of the National Parliamentary Task Force on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Bilal Azhar Kiyani, on Wednesday reaffirmed the government's commitment to economic stability in the country.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) Convener of the National Parliamentary Task Force on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Bilal Azhar Kiyani, on Wednesday reaffirmed the government's commitment to economic stability in the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he stated that the ongoing International Monetary Fund (IMF) program is progressing smoothly and will soon yield positive results for the economy.

He emphasized that the program was carefully structured to first achieve macroeconomic stability and then pave the way for sustainable growth.

He said that the key government priorities include reducing the fiscal deficit, addressing losses in state-owned enterprises, and finding a lasting solution to circular debt.

He accused the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of prioritizing personal interests over national stability.

“PTI’s reckless policies brought the country to the brink of bankruptcy; now that the government is making progress in stabilizing the economy, their conspiracies have begun again,” he added.

On the issue of political dialogue, Kiyani held PTI responsible for delays, stating that the opposition was never serious about negotiations. “They abandoned talks without even considering the government’s response,” he claimed.