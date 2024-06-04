Govt committed to ecosystem restoration, environment conservation for future generations: Romina

Prime Minister's Coordinator for Climate Change, Romina Khurshid Alam on Tuesday emphasised that the government was committed to ecosystem restoration and protect the environment for future generations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) Prime Minister's Coordinator for Climate Change, Romina Khurshid Alam on Tuesday emphasised that the government was committed to ecosystem restoration and protect the environment for future generations.

She was addressing the seminar as chief guest by National Institute of Maritime Affairs (NIMA), in collaboration with the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) and Bahria University (BU), to commemorate World Environment Day, a news release said.

Romina Khurshid Alam insisted on the significance of environment day and steps taken by government of Pakistan for ecosystem restoration.

The event brought together eminent government officials, environmental experts, activists, and students to address pressing environmental issues facing Pakistan’s coastal communities.

The guests included Norwegian Ambassador Per Albert Ilsaas, Sri Lankan Minister A.

Christy

Ruban, Farzana Altaf Shah, DG Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency, Amb.

Nafees Zakarya, Executive Director COMSATS, Gauhar Zahid Malik, President &

Executive Editor at Pakistan Observer and Muhammad Ibrahim Khan, WWF-Pakistan’s

representative.

The theme of the seminar was “Coastal Erosion Management, Mangroves

Preservation & Ecosystem Rehabilitation” under the overall United Nation’s theme of

“Land Restoration, Desertification and Drought Resilience”. Eminent speakers and

scholars highlighted the importance of environment day and need to protect the nature from the adverse effects of climate change. Students from renowned universities participated in the Policy & Scientific Solution Competition.

At the end winning students received their trophies.