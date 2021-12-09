UrduPoint.com

Govt Committed To Eliminate Corruption: Ali Muhammad

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 12:46 PM

Govt committed to eliminate corruption: Ali Muhammad

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Thursday said that government was committed to uprooting the menace of corruption from the society

ISLAMABAD, Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Thursday said that government was committed to uprooting the menace of corruption from the society.

Talking to a private news channel, in connection with International Anti-Corruption Day, he said that the image of the country has been improved due to the steps taken for the elimination of corruption and ensuring transparency in the affairs of the government.

He criticized that the previous governments did not take appropriate steps to eliminate corruption and unfortunately political bigwigs were also involved in corruption practices.

Incumbent government has ensured transparency in every sector and effective steps have been taken to promote merit and transparency along with the elimination of corruption, he added.

Related Topics

Corruption From Government Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

EGA signs three-year agreement to supply bauxite f ..

EGA signs three-year agreement to supply bauxite from Guinea to China’s Bosai ..

2 minutes ago
 DPO holds meeting with minorities

DPO holds meeting with minorities

1 minute ago
 NCWR starts series of film festival

NCWR starts series of film festival

1 minute ago
 CM Mahmood Khan for collective efforts to eliminat ..

CM Mahmood Khan for collective efforts to eliminate corruption

1 minute ago
 ADNOC Drilling awarded $3.8 billion drilling contr ..

ADNOC Drilling awarded $3.8 billion drilling contract, underscoring strong growt ..

17 minutes ago
 IRSA releases 87475 cusecs water

IRSA releases 87475 cusecs water

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.