Govt Committed To Eliminate Curse Of Cheating In Exams: BBISE Chairman

Muhammad Irfan Published May 26, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Govt committed to eliminate curse of cheating in exams: BBISE chairman

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :Chairman Balochistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary education Quetta Mir Ejaz Azeem Baloch on Friday said that cheating in exam was a nuisance which would bleak the future of new generation.

"The provincial government is leaving no stone unturned to eliminate this disease," he said during his visit to examination centers of schools and examine the ongoing FA/FSC annual exams here.

The chairman BBISE emphasized that we have to strive hard to protect the children of the province from plagiarism and equip them with wealth of knowledge.

"Under the real-time online attendance check of the examination staff, and students participating in the examinations, our endeavor are to implement the reform plans and bring maximum convenience to the public regarding board affairs at their doorsteps.

He noted that a separate department of IT will be established soon in the Balochistan Board to make exams more transparent.

In addition, e-marking will be introduced from 2023, which will be a modern technology according to the requirements of the modern age," he added.

Balochistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education is always ready to resolve the issues faced by the students.

