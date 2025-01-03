Open Menu

Govt Committed To Empower People Through Education: PM

Muhammad Irfan Published January 03, 2025 | 11:01 PM

Govt committed to empower people through education: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the government was committed in its resolve for creating enablers in society that empowered all individuals through accessible education, equipping schools with Braille books, enhancing teacher training, and establishing specialized centres for visually impaired students

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the government was committed in its resolve for creating enablers in society that empowered all individuals through accessible education, equipping schools with Braille books, enhancing teacher training, and establishing specialized centres for visually impaired students.

In a message on World Braille Day on January 4, 2024, he said, "Today, on World Braille Day, we join the global community in celebrating the transformative power of Braille, a remarkable system that has opened doors to knowledge, communication, and independence for millions of visually impaired individuals worldwide.

"

He said, "Braille is not just a tool for reading and writing; it is a window to inclusivity and equal opportunities, empowering individuals to lead independent and dignified lives.

"World Braille Day is a reminder that true progress is measured by how open and equitable our society is and a day for the reinforcement of our pledge to build a Pakistan where every citizen has the platform and opportunities to thrive, and I urge every individual and institution to play their part in promoting inclusivity and accessibility for all," he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister World Education Progress Reading Independence Lead January All Government Million

Recent Stories

Not to be published, or broadcast before Jan 4* G ..

Not to be published, or broadcast before Jan 4* Govt to give access to educatio ..

33 seconds ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid celebrates Accession Day by la ..

Mohammed bin Rashid celebrates Accession Day by launching ‘Thank You Sheikha H ..

17 minutes ago
 Breeding success: London zoo counts its animals on ..

Breeding success: London zoo counts its animals one-by-one

34 seconds ago
 Govt committed to empower people through education ..

Govt committed to empower people through education: PM

36 seconds ago
 Wall Street stocks bounce higher, Europe retreats

Wall Street stocks bounce higher, Europe retreats

22 minutes ago
 Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhail condem ..

Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhail condemns attack on HDP’s Chief Kha ..

37 minutes ago
Boundary wall of housing scheme reconstructed on t ..

Boundary wall of housing scheme reconstructed on tribunal's order

37 minutes ago
 Govt taking decisions to increase productivity in ..

Govt taking decisions to increase productivity in every sector: Pervaiz Malik

47 minutes ago
 MQM-P demands appointment of CEO HESCO

MQM-P demands appointment of CEO HESCO

47 minutes ago
 Turkish envoy visits IPO-Pakistan to discuss futur ..

Turkish envoy visits IPO-Pakistan to discuss future cooperation

47 minutes ago
 Uzbek Ambassador vows to increase bilateral trade ..

Uzbek Ambassador vows to increase bilateral trade with Pakistan

47 minutes ago
 ACP celebrates Nisar Bazmi's 100th birth anniversa ..

ACP celebrates Nisar Bazmi's 100th birth anniversary today

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan