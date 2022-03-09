Govt committed to empower state institutions: Qayyum Niazi

UrduPoint.com

A high level meeting held under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi reviewed the proposed amendment in the Local Government Elections Act and decided to get it approved by the Cabinet soon

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) : A high level meeting held under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi reviewed the proposed amendment in the Local Government Elections Act and decided to get it approved by the Cabinet soon.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan and other senior AJK. government officials.

During the meeting important decisions were taken with regard to revamping of the Election Commission, Construction of a new building,providing required funds to the Election Commission and holding local body elections in the region (AJK).

On the occasion, the law secretary presented the Committee's recommendations about holding local body elections in the region. Regarding the construction of the official housing, instructions were issued to the board of Revenue for allotment of land and the Department of Physical Planning and Housing was asked to prepare PC-1 for the construction of the Election Commission building immediately.

The meeting decided to provide the provision of required funds to the Election Commission for holding local body elections. Reviewing the proposed amendment in the Local Government Elections Act, the high-level meeting decided to get the proposed amendment approved by the Cabinet as soon as possible.Speaking on the occasion Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi said that PTI has promised to hold local body elections, which were time and again deferred by the previous governments. He said that as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, power would be transferred to the grassroots level by ensuring the holding of local body elections in time.

"Election Commission is a constitutional body and the government believes in the empowerment of the state institutions", he said while reiterating his commitment to make it (EC) a vibrant and fully independent entity. app/ahr

