Govt Committed To Empower Women: Ashifa Riaz

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 07th March 2020 | 07:58 PM

Provincial Minister for Women Development Ashifa Riaz said on Saturday the government was highly committed to empower women legally, economically, financially and socially at grassroots levels

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Women Development Ashifa Riaz said on Saturday the government was highly committed to empower women legally, economically, financially and socially at grassroots levels.

She was addressing a consultative session "I am generation equality: realizing women rights" at a local hotel, organized by the Women Development Department Punjab and UN-Women.

She said that to empower women, the department was working to the moon and back to facilitate the working women at any cost. She said that around 104 Daycare Centers had been operational across the province during the last 16 months to provide the best possible environment to the kids of working women.

"Health, education and security are main issues of women, on which, we have already started a move with the cooperation of all stakeholders", Ashifa added.

"No country or nation can ever grow without empowering the Women", she said.

Secretary Women Development Ambreen Raza said the Implementation Framework and Working Hostels Authority were being established for the betterment of females.

The session was attended by MPA Uzma Kadar, Justice (R) Nasira Javed Iqbal, Chief Officer Safe City Irfam Mufti, representative UN Women Saman Ahsan,Deputy Secretary Women Development Waqar Ahmad, Additional SecretaryEnergy Irum Bukhari, Secretary Labour Sara Aslam and others.

