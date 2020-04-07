Govt committed to empower women, enhancing representation in Parliament

Government was committed to empowering women and enhancing their representation in the parliament

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :Government was committed to empowering women and enhancing their representation in the parliament.

An official of WPC told APP on Tuesday that National Assembly Women's Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) is consistently proving itself as a platform that can enable all women parliamentarians to work collectively for the empowerment of women.

He said "enhancing women participation in legislation and ending violence against women and girls are key mandated functions of WPC, adding that strengthening of national and provincial caucuses is key to improving coordination for pro-women laws.