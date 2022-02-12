Govt committed to empower women & ensuring their rights: Dr Rubaba

Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Parliamentary Affairs and Chairperson of Women Parliamentarians Forum in Balochistan Assembly Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi said the government is committed to empower women and giving them equal rights in the society

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2022 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Parliamentary Affairs and Chairperson of Women Parliamentarians Forum in Balochistan Assembly Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi said the government is committed to empower women and giving them equal rights in the society.

In a message on the occasion of Women's Day on Saturday, she said that women are not only the most important pillar of family in our society but also the greatest support for the success of any individual, saying that the Constitution of Pakistan is guaranteed the protection of women rights.

She said the government is determined to empower women economically, financially and socially and historic steps are being taken for the elimination of gender discrimination, safeguarding the rights of women.

She further said it was necessary to implement the existing laws and increase the access of women to further improvement and development opportunities.

It is important for women to come forward and stand up for their rights, she said adding that history has shown that women of Balochistan have played key role in development and the future of Balochistan is dependent on the dynamic role of exceptionally talented women.

Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi said that the women members of the Balochistan Assembly were working diligently for the formulation and approval of laws related to the welfare of women.