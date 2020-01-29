Govt committed to empower women: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Member National Assembly Kanwal Shauzab

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Member National Assembly Kanwal Shauzab Wednesday said the government was ensuring effective representation of women in every field, besides providing them equal opportunities and believed it was imperative for national development

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Member National Assembly Kanwal Shauzab Wednesday said the government was ensuring effective representation of women in every field, besides providing them equal opportunities and believed it was imperative for national development.

The country could not make progress without active participation of women, she said while talking to private news channel.

She said that the PTI government was taking steps to bring reforms for protecting women rights and enabling them to participate in all walks of life.

Unfortunately, she said the previous government had failed to provide and ensure women rights in the country, but the PTI government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan has given a special focus to indulging women in different projects for encourage their participation in the mainstream.

The government in a bid to safe previous lives, would allocate additional funds for provision of quality maternal health services to mothers.