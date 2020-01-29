UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Committed To Empower Women: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Leader And Member National Assembly Kanwal Shauzab

Umer Jamshaid 55 seconds ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 03:30 PM

Govt committed to empower women: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Member National Assembly Kanwal Shauzab

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Member National Assembly Kanwal Shauzab Wednesday said the government was ensuring effective representation of women in every field, besides providing them equal opportunities and believed it was imperative for national development

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Member National Assembly Kanwal Shauzab Wednesday said the government was ensuring effective representation of women in every field, besides providing them equal opportunities and believed it was imperative for national development.

The country could not make progress without active participation of women, she said while talking to private news channel.

She said that the PTI government was taking steps to bring reforms for protecting women rights and enabling them to participate in all walks of life.

Unfortunately, she said the previous government had failed to provide and ensure women rights in the country, but the PTI government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan has given a special focus to indulging women in different projects for encourage their participation in the mainstream.

The government in a bid to safe previous lives, would allocate additional funds for provision of quality maternal health services to mothers.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Progress Women All Government

Recent Stories

Dubai to host more than 70 sports events in Februa ..

10 minutes ago

Modi, Raw is planning “terrorists’ attack” o ..

12 minutes ago

Chinese family of 4 infected with new coronavirus ..

17 minutes ago

Chinese family of 4 infected with new coronavirus ..

17 minutes ago

Heart throbbing Qawali Night on Feb 1

52 seconds ago

80 benami properties detected in Multan

53 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.