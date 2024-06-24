Govt Committed To Empower Women, Promote Gender Equality: CM
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 24, 2024 | 04:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that the Punjab government is committed to empowering women and promoting gender equality.
In her message on International Day for Women in Diplomacy, the CM said that today is a day to recognize extraordinary services of women diplomats around the world, adding that this day reminds us of the steps taken for gender equality in the diplomatic field. The role of women in diplomacy is important in promoting peace, she stressed.
The CM said women's leadership and perspectives bring a unique and essential dimension of empathy and tenacity to diplomatic efforts, adding that women have equal opportunities to advance in all fields. CM Maryam Nawaz said societal development is closely linked with the development of women. Pakistan's renowned diplomat Dr. Maleeha Lodhi and others played a significant role in Pakistan’s diplomatic achievements, she underlined. Women should pursue careers in diplomacy and international relations, she suggested.
Recent Stories
PCB chairman approves plan to promote quality domestic cricket
PA Speaker reacts to Zubair's allegations of Bajwa-Nawaz meeting
Elevate your Lifestyle with Haier Side-by-Side Series
Sonakshi Sinha ties knot with Zaheer Iqbal
Pakistan weather: Scorching heat expected in most parts of country today
SC conducts live-hearing on Sunni Ittehad Council’s reserved seats case
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 June 2024
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England reach semi-finals after beating USA
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 June 2024
Crown Prince sends cable of thanks to interior minister for congratulations on E ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Italy to launch initiative to educate out-of-school children in Pakistan29 seconds ago
-
ATC sends 21 accused of Madain incident on 10 days remand30 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 provides services in 190 emergencies last week30 minutes ago
-
CM Sindh visits Sukkur barrage, inspected repair work of gates40 minutes ago
-
Shabbir Shah terms Modi’s remarks regarding Kashmir as unrealistic40 minutes ago
-
LDA seals 7 properties41 minutes ago
-
AIOU celebrates Golden Jubilee51 minutes ago
-
Another 66 meters disconnected on gas theft51 minutes ago
-
Security tightens in Sukkur for President Zardari's visit1 hour ago
-
Daughter of Secretary Food succumbs to injuries1 hour ago
-
Three-day `Theatre Extravaganza’ to mesmerize art enthusiasts1 hour ago
-
Birth anniversary of famous film actor Sultan Rahi observed1 hour ago