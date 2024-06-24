Open Menu

Govt Committed To Empower Women, Promote Gender Equality: CM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 24, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Govt committed to empower women, promote gender equality: CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that the Punjab government is committed to empowering women and promoting gender equality.

In her message on International Day for Women in Diplomacy, the CM said that today is a day to recognize extraordinary services of women diplomats around the world, adding that this day reminds us of the steps taken for gender equality in the diplomatic field. The role of women in diplomacy is important in promoting peace, she stressed.

The CM said women's leadership and perspectives bring a unique and essential dimension of empathy and tenacity to diplomatic efforts, adding that women have equal opportunities to advance in all fields. CM Maryam Nawaz said societal development is closely linked with the development of women. Pakistan's renowned diplomat Dr. Maleeha Lodhi and others played a significant role in Pakistan’s diplomatic achievements, she underlined. Women should pursue careers in diplomacy and international relations, she suggested.

