Govt. committed to empower youth for bright future: Shaza Fatima

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, on Tuesday said that the youth are valuable assets, and the government is committed to empowering them for the bright future of the country.

Addressing the National Youth Convocation, she said, “One of the biggest resources and assets of our nation is its youth, with 68% of Pakistan’s population under the age of 35.”

She added that by empowering the youth, the country can progress toward prosperity and development. “The youth are the present of Pakistan. You must take the lead and come forward, but with great responsibility, and the government stands firmly behind you,” she added.

She assured the youth of the government's full support. She also mentioned ongoing discussions with China and the Commonwealth to provide AI training to the country’s youth.

Shaza Fatima highlighted the government's efforts to partner with tech giants like Google and Meta to provide certifications for children and mentioned the launch of the Bridge Start Programme, with a budget of Rs. 1 billion to support innovative projects.

She also announced plans to build IT parks in Islamabad and Karachi. The Islamabad IT Park, being developed with assistance from Korea, is expected to be completed by March 2025 and create 10,000 jobs.

The minister further said that the government has announced the establishment of over 250 E-Rozgar centers across the country, in collaboration with provincial governments and private institutions. These centers are aimed at providing essential facilities to hardworking and skilled youth in smaller cities, helping them access digital opportunities, according to an official from the Ministry of IT.

The E-Rozgar centers will be established in every district of the country, with distribution based on the population of each province, as well as data from 1.2 million freelancers registered with Ignite. Punjab leads the initiative with 149 centers, followed by Sindh with 51, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 28, Islamabad with 11, Balochistan with 6, Azad Kashmir with 3, and Gilgit-Baltistan with 2.

Originally launched by Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in Punjab, the E-Rozgar centers have proven highly valuable, benefiting millions of young people. These centers are particularly designed for those who cannot afford expensive office spaces, offering them a chance to leverage IT skills and enter the digital workforce.

The initiative is expected to enable even more young people to benefit from the growing IT sector.

The minister said that 43 special technology parks are currently operational, with plans to add 20 more in the coming days. “Further initiatives include the establishment of an IT City in Islamabad, designed to house all IT-related facilities in one place,” she added.

She also announced that three new incubation centers are planned, one of which will be exclusively for women, reflecting the government's commitment to gender inclusion in the tech industry.

Shaza Fatima shared inspiring stories of young Pakistani innovators, stating, "These stories exemplify the potential of Pakistan's youth in the tech sector."

“The Digital Pakistan Policy is paving the way for the next phase of digital transformation. Digital inclusion is a government priority, with a strong commitment to bridging the digital divide between rural and urban areas,” she said.

Digital technologies are essential for the country's progress, and initiatives are being undertaken for digital innovation and infrastructure development. Shaza Fatima also emphasized the importance of digital payments, noting that the digitization of financial transactions is crucial.

“To support startups, a Pakistan Startup Fund will be created, along with the launch of the ‘Bridge Start’ program, backed by Rs. 1 billion.”

The minister urged the youth of the country to use social media responsibly, said , “One piece of fake news can change the perception of any country. Freedom of expression does not mean spreading disinformation.”

She announced that Islamabad would be made a “Model Digital Smart City,” with 150 app-based services available to facilitate the residents of the Federal capital.

E-parking will be introduced, and more AI-integrated smart cameras will be installed to monitor street crime and provide better traffic management for travelers. This experience will be replicated in other cities, she added.

She said that schools in the federal capital would be provided with internet facilities, smart classrooms, and future-oriented curricula.

Next year, Pakistan plans to auction the 5G spectrum in the first and second quarters.