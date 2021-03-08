Govt committed to empowering women: HRMA minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HRMA) Ejaz Alam Augustine has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf led government is committed to empowerment of women by providing them all basic and equal facilities.

Addressing a ceremony, jointly organised by the Human Rights Department and Girls Guide Association, to celebrate the International Women's Day, 2021 here, he said that every religion teaches respect to women and protects their rights.

The minister said that the PTI government in Punjab had announced a woman empowerment package in 2019. He said that violence against women could be reduced by providing them with education, vocational training and social support.

He said the role of women in the development of Pakistan was commendable. "Today we must pledge to work together to eliminate violence against women as we have to discourage underage marriages and harassment of women," he said.

The minister said that development of any country was not possible without their proactive role in any sector.

Students and different women shared their personal experiences, obstacles in empowerment of girls and also presented various suggestions while special shields were also presented to different women, over their services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Representatives of civil society, lawmakers, social leaders, media persons and students of various educational institutions were also part.