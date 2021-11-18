Govt committed to empowerment underprivileged, vulnerable segments of society: Firdous Rai

UrduPoint.com

Thu 18th November 2021 | 03:57 PM

Member Standing Committee on Human Rights and Minority Affairs Firdous Rai Thursday said the government has focussed on the empowerment of underprivileged and vulnerable segments of society, particularly women and minorities

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :Member Standing Committee on Human Rights and Minority Affairs Firdous Rai Thursday said the government has focussed on the empowerment of underprivileged and vulnerable segments of society, particularly women and minorities.

She said several government schemes and packages dedicated to welfare of women and minorities were initiated by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

She was addressing a ceremony organised by Association of Women for Awareness and Motivation (AWAM) in collaboration with Disability Rights Action Group (DRAG) and Oxfam.

According to a press release issued here, Member Standing Committee said the Primary motive behind the exercise was to identify unregistered vulnerable and under-served women, including women with disabilities,home-based workers to facilitate them in completing their primary documentation in order to gain access to reserved facilities and social protection schemes.

On the occasion, president DRAG Al-Haaj Chaudhry Latif Gill said the government introduced various schemes for women which were unable to give the required results largely due to lack of awareness on the part of women. ''Therefore, it is imperative to launch public awareness programmes and ensure accessible infrastructure for easy access to women with disabilities and working women of informal sectors, particularly home-based and domestic workers,'' he added.

