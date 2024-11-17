Govt. Committed To End Digital Gender Divide: Shaza Fatima
Umer Jamshaid Published November 17, 2024 | 07:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja on Sunday said that the government was committed for ending digital gender divide.
"Women's access to technology and internet is utmost necessary, as they can be empowered through the provision of digital devices and Internet", she expressed while addressing virtually a conference titled 'Digitalization and Women in Politics' in Doha, Qatar.
She said the government was taking steps to remove hurdles in using mobile phone and Information and Communications Technology (ICT) by women.
Socio-economic hurdles impede women entry in politics, she said, adding that women could be empowered and brought into mainstream politics through digitalization.
Shaza Fatima said work is going on Gender Digital Divide Policy to facilitate women in their access to digital economy. She said the Prime Minister's Free Laptop Scheme was playing important role in enhancing access to digital tools. She said work is underway on the Smartphones for All Policy.
