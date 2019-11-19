Govt committed to end nutrition deficiencies: Food Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :Provincial Food Minister Samiullah Chaudhry said on Tuesday that according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan , the Punjab Food Department was continuing its struggle to end nutritional deficiencies in the food sector.

Addressing the ceremony regarding World Food Day 2019 organized by the Punjab Food Department at a local hotel, he said the government specifically focused on the health of children and women.

He said the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) had completed its work on Excess Food Regulation-2019 and it would start implementation in Punjab very soon.

He asserted the Punjab Food Department and the PFA was committed to provide fortified food to the people and currently flour, ghee and salt available in the markets was fortified.

The Food Minister said, today was a day for paid tribute to the humanitarian welfare organizations to provide food leftovers to the hungry and destitute people in Punjab. These organizations spread awareness among the masses with the understanding that standard food was our future which would be an important milestone in building a strong, vibrant and prosperous Pakistan, he added.

The Minister added that in 2020, the Punjab Food Department would observe the World Food Day so that hungry poor people should be part of their functions so that they do not feel deprived.

In his address, Provincial Minister for Agriculture Malik Nouman Ahmed Langrial said that according to the Global Index regarding consumption of unhygienic Food 2019 report, Pakistan ranked 106th out of 119 countries. The country was suffering from food shortages due to poverty, but the present government was taking steps to address the major issues, including food scarcity and malnutrition. The government has allocated Rs 3 billion for agricultural projects which would increase production of wheat twice over the next 5 years.

Prizes were also distributed among students who won some healthy food competitions.

CM's Advisor for Food Sardar Khurram Khan Laghari, PFA Chairman Omar Tanveer Butt, Parliamentary Secretary Food Rai Zahoor Khan Kharl, Secretary Food Dr. Zafar Nasrullah Khan, Central Law Chairman Pakistan Flour Mills Association Asim Raza and representatives of World Food Program and UNICEF were also present on the occasion.