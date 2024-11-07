Open Menu

Govt. Committed To End Pakistan's Isolation, Bring Economic Stability: Danyal Ch

Published November 07, 2024

Govt. committed to end Pakistan's isolation, bring economic stability: Danyal Ch

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting, Danyal Chaudhry, said on Thursday that the government was working to bring Pakistan out of isolation.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the government was committed to fostering cooperative development with countries worldwide.

Answering a question, he said that the government was committed for positive relations with all the countries including US.

He said that the current government has been addressing the core challenges of the country.

He said that inflation had seen a notable decrease and that stabilizing the Pakistani rupee reflects a positive trend.

The government remains committed to ensuring a stable path forward for Pakistan's economy, he added.

Criticizing PTI he said that the party has eroded the unity of the nation. politics of hatred and divide was the hallmark of the founder of PTI, he added.

