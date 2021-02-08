Govt committed to end undemocratic practice in Senate election: Ghazala Saifi

ISLAMABAD, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member of National Assembly (MNA) Ghazala Saifi on Monday said that government was committed to end the undemocratic practice of horse-trading in Senate election through introducing political reforms to ensure transparency.

Talking to ptv news channel, she said that the introduction of political reforms will make it clear who in the opposition supported fair elections and wanted to stop the buying of votes, adding, parliamentarians should be loyal with their responsibilities in parliament.

While underlining the importance of an active opposition role in a parliamentary democracy, she said the opposition should display more political maturity in the assembly, regardless of personal interests and fulfill the purpose for which the people elected them.

She said electronic voting system would be in place to make the election fair, free and transparent in future.

Saifi further pointed out that instead of secret balloting, show of hands would be mandatory for the voting in Senate election, as this has been in practice especially in smaller provinces to elect those who had no affiliation with any political party.

MNA termed it as an opportunity for the opposition parliamentarians to cooperate with the government and "make the efforts successful".