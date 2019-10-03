UrduPoint.com
Govt Committed To Ending Corruption From Country: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 05:01 PM

SHANGLA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan said Thursday the government would continue with its policy to eradicate corruption from the country which had incurred Rs30,000 billion loans due to corrupt politicians. Addressing a public gathering here, the KP chief minister said those who looted and plundered the country's wealth ruthlessly would be taken to task.�He said the country's economy suffered heavily on account of corruption by the past rulers where meter readers and gardeners also become billionaires, the chief minister ironically said. He said currently the country's foreign policy was effectively protecting interests of the country, raising prestige of the country among comity of nations.

While during Nawaz Sharif's tenure it was ruined as it was short-sighted, limited to daily use commodities only.�He also appreciated Prime Minister for raising voice vocally against India aggression against innocent Kashmiris brethren.

� Referring to lock-down hype by the Jamiat-ulema-IslamFazal(JUI-F), the chief minister said it could not dare to lockdown Islamabad and added that certain persons were exploiting religion and faith for achieving their petty political gains.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan raised voice for islam in front of world powers.�He said that all reforms introduced in institutions were people-interest oriented, thus RHA and DHA Act would also be enforced for interest of masses. He said that results of elections in merged areas proved that PTI was a majority party.He added that all the underdeveloped areas of the province would be made on par with the developed ones in terms of development.The chief minister also announced Rs10,00,000grant for Bisham press club.

