UrduPoint.com

Govt Committed To Enforcing Fundamental Rights: Azam Tarar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 22, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Govt committed to enforcing fundamental rights: Azam Tarar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar said on Saturday that the government was committed to performing its constitutional obligations and ensuring enforcement of fundamental rights, guaranteed under the constitution.

Addressing the Asma Jahangir Conference titled Crisis of Constitutionalism in South Asia, held at a local hotel, he said that the government was very clear that rights activists and organisations must be provided an environment where they could freely function and serve the neglected and oppressed segments of society.

About conference's subject, the minister said, "It is a serious matter that requires our attention as an aim to progress as a nation that acknowledge and promote rule of law and that is a principle under which all persons, institutions and entities are accountable to the laws that are passed by the legislature." He said in this year's conference all these issues would be discussed.

While paying tribute to the late Asma Jahangir, he said that she was raised to promote the rule of law, constitution, justice, peace and democracy in the Pakistan. He said she was known human rights activist, who bravely fought for less fortunate people in the country.

Azam Tarar said that Asma Jahangir was a brave fighter who established Pakistan's first All Women Legal Firm in Lahore and was one of the founders of Human Rights Commission of Pakistan. The minister said that Asma Jahangir was a staunch opponent of undemocratic forces in Pakistan, injustice and inequality. He said that Asma would always be remembered for her passion that strengthened her lasting contributions to Pakistan.

Senior Supreme Court judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa, Supreme Court Bar Association President Muhammad Ahsan Bhoon, Pakistan Bar Council Vice Chairman Hafeez-ur-Rehman Chaudhry and diplomats were also present.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Supreme Court Democracy Hotel Progress Asma Jahangir Women All Government Asia

Recent Stories

Mawra Hocane launches her YouTube channel ‘M-LIV ..

Mawra Hocane launches her YouTube channel ‘M-LIVE’

32 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 14 Afghanistan Vs. Englan ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 14 Afghanistan Vs. England

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan challenges ECP’s verdict before IHC

Imran Khan challenges ECP’s verdict before IHC

1 hour ago
 ECP verdict exposed true face of PTI Chief before ..

ECP verdict exposed true face of PTI Chief before public: Ahsan

1 hour ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: New Zealand beat Australia by ..

T20 World Cup 2022: New Zealand beat Australia by 89 runs

3 hours ago
 Pakistan's withdrawal from FATF (FATA) gray list i ..

Pakistan's withdrawal from FATF (FATA) gray list is admirable&Big diplomatic suc ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.