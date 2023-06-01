UrduPoint.com

Govt Committed To Enhance Agriculture Production, Says PM Shehbaz

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 01, 2023 | 12:58 PM

Govt committed to enhance agriculture production, says PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says the government will improve the rural economy through value addition of agri-production.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 1st, 2023) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has stressed upon taking practical and permanent steps for agriculture reforms.

He was chairing a high level meeting on the fiscal budget 2023-24 proposals regarding the agriculture sector in Lahore.

He said that the government will improve the rural economy through value addition of agri-production.

The prime minister observed that agriculture sector is the backbone of the national economy and the country's progress is not possible without innovations in this sector.

He said that due to incumbent government's Kisan package, record wheat yield has been achieved in the current season.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister was apprised in details of the agriculture reforms during the previous one year.

The prime minister also directed for direct provision of subsidy to farmers on fertilizers.

He said that provision of quality seeds, latest machinery, extension services and for agriculture research, resources would be allocated in the fiscal budget.

The prime minister said that practical steps should be incorporated in the fiscal budget for complete conversion of agriculture tube wells on solar energy.

Related Topics

Lahore Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Budget Agriculture Progress Government Wheat

Recent Stories

Danish PM relies on ChatGPT-generated speech to ad ..

Danish PM relies on ChatGPT-generated speech to address parliament

29 minutes ago
 Are You Ready for realme Narzo 50: A Gaming Experi ..

Are You Ready for realme Narzo 50: A Gaming Experience for Everyone

31 minutes ago
 PITB showcases Punjab Job Portal, freelancing proj ..

PITB showcases Punjab Job Portal, freelancing projects at SkillsGala & Talent Hu ..

32 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Police warns of fraudulent website links

Abu Dhabi Police warns of fraudulent website links

45 minutes ago
 Five killed, three injured in explosion at home in ..

Five killed, three injured in explosion at home in Kot Addu

1 hour ago
 Bilawal Bhutto Zardari meets US, Saudi ambassadors

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari meets US, Saudi ambassadors

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.