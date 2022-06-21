UrduPoint.com

Govt Committed To Enhance, Expand Bilateral Cooperation With Canada: PM

Umer Jamshaid Published June 21, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Govt committed to enhance, expand bilateral cooperation with Canada: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday expressed his government's strong resolve to redouble its efforts to enhance and expand bilateral cooperation with Canada in the areas of mutual interest, in particular, trade, investment, energy, health and education.

The prime minister was talking to High Commissioner for Canada Ms. Wendy Gilmour, who called on him here.

During the course of their conversation, he discussed Pakistan-Canada long-standing relationship, which was marked by cordiality and friendship.

While briefing the High Commissioner on government's business friendly policies, the prime minister invited the Canadian companies to take advantage of these policies to make investment in Pakistan.

Speaking of his confidence that the Reko-Diq project would generate jobs and create economic activity especially for the people of Balochistan, he expressed the hope that Barrick Gold would soon commence its work on the site so as to begin reaping dividends from the project.

The high commissioner stated that the Canadian companies would be encouraged to explore economic and investment opportunities in Pakistan.

In the regional context, the prime Minister underscored the imperative of maintaining peace and stability in Afghanistan, while urging the international community to step up its efforts to avert humanitarian and economic crises in that country.

High Commissioner Gilmour conveyed her government's deep appreciation for Pakistan's continued cooperation with Canada, particularly with regard to evacuations in the aftermath of developments in Afghanistan post-15 August 2021.

On Ukraine, the prime minister while reaffirming Pakistan's principled position to uphold international law and the UN Charter, urged the international community to remain engaged in the search of a peaceful resolution to the grave problem, through diplomacy and dialogue.

He also shared with the High Commissioner that Pakistan had dispatched four consignments of humanitarian aid to the people of Ukraine.

Noting that there was an active Pakistani diaspora in Canada, the prime minister emphasized the importance of enhancing people-to-people contacts and high-level exchanges.

He also stressed that both countries needed to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties in a befitting manner.

The prime minister extended a cordial invitation to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to undertake an early official visit to Pakistan, as it would surely contribute to enhancing Pakistan-Canada ties.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Afghanistan Resolution Balochistan Prime Minister United Nations Business Ukraine Education Canada Visit SITE Justin Trudeau August Gold From Government Jobs

Recent Stories

Abdul Razzaq opens up about victory of T20 World C ..

Abdul Razzaq opens up about victory of T20 World Cup in 2009

27 minutes ago
 80 percent of forest fires originate on private la ..

80 percent of forest fires originate on private lands in KP

35 minutes ago
 HBL becomes the first Pakistani bank to provide pa ..

HBL becomes the first Pakistani bank to provide payment services on WhatsApp

37 minutes ago
 Canadian High Commissioner calls on the Prime Mini ..

Canadian High Commissioner calls on the Prime Minister

43 minutes ago
 Saudi businessmen visit LCCI

Saudi businessmen visit LCCI

46 minutes ago
 President & CEO of Second Cup Coffee Company, Jim ..

President & CEO of Second Cup Coffee Company, Jim Ragas came to inaugurate the f ..

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.