Govt committed to enhancing healthcare access, especially for women: Dr Mukhtar

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Dr. Malik Mukhtar Ahmed Bharath, Coordinator to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, has said the government was fully committed to enhancing healthcare access, especially for women in marginalized and underserved regions.

"We are working towards a system where every woman can receive the healthcare she needs, when she needs it, free from stigma or fear,” he added.

He made these remarks while addressing the launch of the report titled 'Safeguarding Women's Health: Trends, Inequities, and Opportunities in Pakistan's Abortion and Post-Abortion Care Services, said a press release issued on Wednesday.

The event unveiled findings from a comprehensive national study by the Population Council, in partnership with the Guttmacher Institute, highlighting the urgent state of women’s reproductive health in Pakistan, with a focus on abortion and post-abortion care.

"With maternal mortality at 186 deaths per 100,000 live births, the research underscores the need for comprehensive reforms in reproductive healthcare," Dr. Malik emphasized.

He also stressed the importance of balancing population and resources, reaffirming the government's commitment to achieving this through policies and improved access to family planning services.

"The government plans to implement the report's recommendations by investing in infrastructure, capacity building, and an enhanced referral system to improve emergency response capabilities, strengthening reproductive health services nationwide," he informed.

Dr. Zeba Sathar, Country Director, Population Council, emphasized the importance of the report.

“Pakistan has made strides in improving health care, but this report reminds us that there is still much work to be done, especially in ensuring women have access to family planning and safe reproductive health services.”.

She also emphasized that women's empowerment through access to family planning and safe healthcare services was fundamental to achieving broader social and economic goals and contributing to a more just and equitable society.

Speaking at the event, Thomas Dahl, Deputy Head of Mission, Royal Norwegian Embassy Islamabad, expressed Norway’s support for the initiative, stating, "This is an issue that impacts not just the health of women but the overall well-being and development of society. Norway is proud to support efforts that improve access to reproductive health services in Pakistan."

The event featured an expert panel discussion on 'Safeguarding Women’s Health in Pakistan' moderated by Dr. Luay Shabaneh, Country Representative of UNFPA. The panelists included Prof. Dr. Azra Ahsan, President of the Association for Mothers and Newborns (AMAN); Dr. Yasmeen Sabeeh Qazi, CEO, QZ Catalyst; Prof. Naila Israr, former Executive Director, FG Polyclinic Islamabad; and Prof. Dr. Ghazala Mahmud, Patron in Chief, Society of Obstetricians and Gynecologists of Pakistan (SOGP), Islamabad.

They discussed critical issues affecting women's health in Pakistan, including the barriers to accessing reproductive healthcare and the stigma surrounding abortion.

The panel emphasized the importance of education, healthcare reform, and policy advocacy to create a safer and healthier environment for women across the country.