Govt Committed To Ensure Best Education: Chairman BBISE

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 28, 2022 | 02:20 PM

Govt committed to ensure best education: Chairman BBISE

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :Chairman Balochistan board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Quetta, Ejaz Ahmad Baloch, said that the government was striving hard to provide better education opportunities to the children.

He stated while addressing to the officers of the BBISE, Quetta here on Tuesday.

"Balochistan government is not leaving any stone unturned to eradicate the menace of cheating in exams as it is darkening the future of the nation, the chairman stated." He underlined the need for a progressive approach for uplift of the education sector as saying "we all have to work together to save the children of the province by equipping them with a wealth of knowledge." Chairman BBISE noted that we were trying to inculcate the modern values and eduction in young minds.

Earlier, he issued directives for the resolution of the issues of the students and staff of BBISE.

